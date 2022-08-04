Airhostess Rosy Sangma died due to negligence by Gurugram hospital: CBI FIR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in its FIR that Rosy Sangma, a GoAir air-hostess from Nagaland, died due to negligence by the Gurugram private hospital. The investigation agency, on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, has also registered a case of negligence against Managing Director of Alfa Health Care Dr Anuj Bisnoi and dentist Anjali Ashk in connection with the death of Rosy Sangma on June 24 last year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}