Airhostess Rosy Sangma died due to negligence by Gurugram hospital: CBI FIR

The CBI has filed a case of negligence against MD of Alfa Health Case Dr Anuj Bisnoi and dentist Dr Anjali Ashk in connection with the death of Nagaland's Rosy Sangma, a GoAir air-hostess, on June 24 last year
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in its FIR that Rosy Sangma, a GoAir air-hostess from Nagaland, died due to negligence by the Gurugram private hospital. The investigation agency, on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, has also registered a case of negligence against Managing Director of Alfa Health Care Dr Anuj Bisnoi and dentist Anjali Ashk in connection with the death of Rosy Sangma on June 24 last year.
The FIR states that Dr Anuj Bisnoi and Anjali Ashk have been booked under Section 304 (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was registered on Wednesday following a year-long investigation into the death of Rosy Sangma.
The Home Ministry had last year directed the CBI to probe the mysterious deaths of Rosy and her nephew Samuel, both from Nagaland's Dimapur, on a complaint from MP Agatha Sangma to Home Minister Amit Shah.
The family of the deceased has alleged that Rosy had died due to the hospital's negligence. It had also alleged that Samuel died due to foul play by the hospital personnel, the home ministry statement had said.
WHAT DID FIR SAY?
The FIR states that the gross negligence of the hospital and its doctors are clear from the fact that the “critical patient of vaginal bleeding is being treated by a dentist who is not at all qualified for the same."
“Enquiry revealed that Rosy Sangma had suffered pain in both hands and right leg with 8-10 episodes of loose motions and heavy menstrual bleeding through vagina on June 23, 2021. She was brought by her two brothers and nephew Samuel Sangma to the Alfaa Health Care Hospital, Sector-10, Basai Road, Gurgaon around 6 am (June 24)."
The FIR went on to state that Ms Rosy Sangma “died due to the negligence on the part of Dr Anuj Bisnoi and Dr Anjali Ashk."
The FIR mentioned that Dr Anjali Ashk treated Rosy Sangma, who was bleeding, though she was a dentist, having no knowledge of gynaecology issues. In her assessment note, Ashk mentioned that Rosy should be given four units of blood and the opinion of a gynecologist be taken.
The FIR stated that a gynecologist was not called for six hours and “Dr Anuj Bisnoi entered the hospital for the first time at 10.26 am on June 24 as per CCTV footage, even though he was informed of admitting a serious patient in his hospital at 6 am."
As the patient died, the CBI said that Bisnoi sent a letter to SHO Bijwasan police station at around 12:30 pm informing him that the patient brought to his hospital in serious condition has died. Bisnoi also expressed poisoning/suspected foul play in the letter and that Rosy Sangma was admitted to ICU in serious condition but was not responding to treatment, the FIR states.
“Dr Anuj Bishnoi prepared a discharge card in which he mentioned suspected poisoning /suspected foul play….and referring her to higher centre, but actually didn’t refer her to civil hospital or higher centre for further treatment," CBI enquiry report stated.
