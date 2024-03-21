Airline CEOs Seek Meeting With Boeing Directors to Address Production Problems

Boeing’s biggest U.S. customers are taking their frustrations directly to its board of directors.

A group of airline chiefs recently requested a meeting with Boeing’s board to express concern over the Alaska Airlines accident and production problems that have upended the industry’s plans, people familiar with the matter said.

The airline bosses want Boeing directors to address mounting fallout from the Jan. 5 panel blowout on a 737 MAX and to spell out their plan for fixing the aircraft maker’s quality problems.

Boeing has responded by offering to send its Chairman Larry Kellner, a former chief executive of Continental Airlines, and other board members to meet the leaders of its key U.S. customers as soon as next week, the people said. Boeing directors are also expected to meet in coming weeks with CEOs of international airlines that rely on its jets.

The request to meet with Boeing’s directors is an unusual sign of frustration with the manufacturer’s problems and its leader, David Calhoun. The Boeing CEO isn’t expected to attend the planned meetings.

Calhoun supports and is encouraging the meetings, a Boeing official said. “We’ve been actively focused on listening to our customers at all levels of our company," Boeing said in a statement.

Calhoun has apologized for Boeing’s mistakes and said the manufacturer is working with customers and regulators to address their concerns. Calhoun is a longtime Boeing director who was brought on to run Boeing in early 2020 amid an earlier crisis.

Alaska Airlines, Southwest Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines are among the biggest users of the 737 MAX and are waiting on deliveries of many more of the popular jets.

Alongside Boeing, airlines have also weathered much of the fallout for the Alaska accident, which resulted in a door plug blowing off the 737 MAX and harrowing emergency landing in Portland. Delivery delays and a slowdown in long-awaited approval of new Boeing aircraft have upended airlines’ growth plans. Alaska Airlines itself became the butt of an SNL comedy sketch.

The Alaska accident has called into question Boeing’s production quality controls and the safety of the 737 MAX, a workhorse for major carriers across the globe. Accident investigators have said it appeared the jet involved left Boeing’s factory without critical bolts needed to keep the door plug secured.

Boeing has been producing and delivering far fewer aircraft this year as it weeds out quality problems and faces regulatory scrutiny. Analysts expect the company to deliver roughly 15 737s a month for the next few months, down from the more than 40-a-month being delivered at the end of 2023.

Ryanair, a European carrier, and Southwest Airlines have had to cut flight-capacity citing lower-than-expected deliveries of Boeing jets. United Airlines is pausing pilot hiring for two months and hunting for new planes from rival Airbus to fill the gap.

The slowdown also means Boeing’s operations are burning cash. At an investor conference Wednesday, finance chief Brian West said Boeing would take a hit of between $4 billion and $4.5 billion for the current quarter, larger than it previously forecast.

West also said Boeing was taking more measures to reduce so-called traveled work, where problems with parts or aircraft are moved along its production lines and addressed later. That effort will also slow production, which West said would ramp up later in the year.

Airline chief executives in recent months have said they will work to hold Boeing accountable for improving factory quality—public comments that are unusual for a typically clubby world of aviation. Others have voiced confidence in the company and placed orders for new 737 MAX planes.

“I and I know other CEOs have told Boeing, get the issues understood and get the issues fixed," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said during an investor conference earlier this month. “Stop, take the time, understand what’s going on, fix the culture, whatever is at work here. But fix this, because we all need Boeing to be stronger, two years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now."

Boeing’s problems have drawn greater scrutiny from the Federal Aviation Administration as well as accident investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board and prosecutors at the Justice Department, which is conducting a criminal probe into the Alaska accident. The DOJ is also reviewing a separate 2021 criminal settlement it struck with Boeing after two earlier fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Travel-booking sites say consumers are paying attention to which aircraft they are flying after the recent publicity around Boeing jets. Kayak allows users searching for flights to exclude specific aircraft. Business-travel software company Navan recently responded to customer requests by providing details about aircraft models in flight-search results.

“Anytime there’s an external event, we do see requests for more information, and I think that’s the stage that we’re at right now," said Nina Herold, Navan’s chief operating officer.

Tom Morris, an author and public speaker, is scheduled to travel to Southern California in May for a speaking engagement. He said he picked a return trip that will include a layover in Dallas to avoid an itinerary that would be flown on a Boeing plane.

“I’ll do whatever it takes, but I’m not going to fly on a Boeing plane if I can," said Morris, who lives in Wilmington, N.C.

–Jacob Passy and Emily Glazer contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Tangel at andrew.tangel@wsj.com, Sharon Terlep at sharon.terlep@wsj.com and Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com