Airline pilot held in Delhi for secretly filming woman in market; lighter-shaped spy camera seized

A private airline pilot was held by the Delhi Police for allegedly recording an objectionable video of a woman using a hidden spy camera.

The accused has been identified as 31-year-old Mohit Priyadarshi, a resident of the Civil Lines area in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh.

He was arrested by the staff of Kishangarh police station in South West Delhi.

According to the police, a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden spy camera was recovered from Priyadarshi’s possession.

The incident took place at the Shani Bazar on August 30 when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera.

During the probe, CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the suspect's image was circulated.

With the help of local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested.

The police said he confessed to his involvement in the act.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

"On the night of August 30, complainant Ms K, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

"The accused, Priyadarshi, is unmarried and employed as a pilot with a private airline. He admitted he had been making such videos to satisfy his personal gratification," the police added.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

UP news: 60-year-old man held for forcibly marrying, raping minor A 60-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly forcing a 15-year-old girl to marry him and raping her.

The incident took place in a village under Nebua Naurangia police station limits on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused allegedly took the minor to a temple, applied 'Sindoor' (vermilion) on her forehead against her will and declared her his wife. On the way back home, he allegedly raped her in the bushes and later assaulted her again at his residence, they said.

"Based on the girl's complaint, a case was registered under sections related to rape. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail," Nebua Naurangia Station House Officer Deepak Singh said.