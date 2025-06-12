Air India flight to London carrying 242 passengers crashes near Ahmedabad airport

On June 12, 2025, Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad at 1:38 PM, DGCA confirmed. The crash occurred approximately five minutes after departure. The flight was scheduled from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, according to initial information.

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has rushed to Ahmedabad, following the news of the Air India plane crash.

Ahmedabad Airport Suspended Operations Ahmedabad airport operations have been suspended due to a plane crash involving an Air India aircraft, which occurred on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff.

“As a result of Air India plane crash incident, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice”, said SVPIA Spokesperson

Air India Plane Crash: Details The Air India flight was piloted by Captain Sumit Sabharwal and co-piloted by Clive Kunder. On board were 232 passengers, including 230 adults and 2 infants, along with 12 crew members, totaling 242 people, DGCA said.

According to India Today, the Air India Ahmedabad-Gatwick flight had given mayday call to ATC, crashed outside airport perimeter after take-off.

The Air India plane caught fire after crashing and fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, said Fire officer Jayesh Khadia.

The airport emergency team was immediately activated, and smoke was visible from a considerable distance. The DAW, ADAW, and one FOI, who were already in Ahmedabad for another assignment, are now gathering details about the incident.

Several injured were taken to City Civil Hospital, according to PTI.

Smoke was seen emanating from the airport premises following the incident, which has been confirmed by the State Police Control Room.

Air India tweeted about the air plane crash and said, “Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia).”

Gatwick Airport is located near Crawley in West Sussex, approximately 29.5 miles (47.5 km) south of Central London, England.

Narendra Modi personally spoke with the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, to review the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad.

The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations, and the Prime Minister directed him to ensure all necessary support is provided immediately while requesting regular updates on the situation.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state Home Minister, and the Police Commissioner regarding the Ahmedabad plane crash incident on Thursday. He also assured that the Central government will provide all necessary assistance.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu expressed his shock and devastation upon learning about the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. He stated that the situation is being closely monitored, with the highest level of alert in place. He has instructed all aviation and emergency response agencies to act swiftly and in coordination.

Rescue teams have been deployed to the crash site, and every effort is underway to provide medical aid and relief support promptly. The minister extended his thoughts and prayers to those on board and their families during this difficult time