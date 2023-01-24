Airtel hikes cost of its monthly minimum recharge plan to ₹155: All details2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 07:20 PM IST
- Airtel ₹155 plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers 1GB of mobile data along with unlimited voice calling.
Bharti Airtel has scrapped metered tariff and has introduced a new monthly minimum recharge plan for ₹155. The price of the minimum monthly recharge plan was increased in November last year in two circles- Haryana and Odisha. As part of the latest development, the ₹99 has been discontinued in 7 more circles. It has been replaced by a ₹155 plan.
