Bharti Airtel has scrapped metered tariff and has introduced a new monthly minimum recharge plan for ₹155. The price of the minimum monthly recharge plan was increased in November last year in two circles- Haryana and Odisha. As part of the latest development, the ₹99 has been discontinued in 7 more circles. It has been replaced by a ₹155 plan.

Airtel ₹ 155 plan benefits

The plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers 1GB of mobile data along with unlimited voice calling. Airtel’s ₹155 prepaid plan comes with 300 SMS benefits.

"In line with our focus on providing better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry level plan of Rs. 155 with unlimited voice, 1 GB data and 300 SMS. Customers can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will prove greater flexibility, convenience and superior value," an Airtel spokesperson said.

In a related news, Airtel 5G services are now live in 5 more cities of Tamil Nadu. The list includes the cities of Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, Trichy.

The company says that Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.

With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, it further adds.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, CEO, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, Trichy in addition to Chennai. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."