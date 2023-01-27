Home / News / Airtel rolls out 2 new prepaid plans with bulk data benefits: All details here
Back

Bharti Airtel, a telecom company, has launched two new prepaid plans in India with unlimited calling, heavy data benefits and more. Interestingly, this time the company has reduced the difference between its postpaid plans and prepaid plans with the launch of these two new plans which provide data up to 60GB for a month. Here are details on the two new prepaid plans from Airtel:

Airtel 489 plan

The Airtel 489 plan offers unlimited local STD and roaming calls to users with 300 SMS for a validity of 30 days. Notably, users will get 50GB of data along with this plan for heavy usage of the internet. Additionally, the telecom giant is also providing other benefits like Wynk Music subscription for free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and cashback on FASTag.

Airtel 509 plan

The Airtel 509 plan offers unlimited local STD and roaming calls to users with 300 SMS for a validity of a month, irrespective of days in a specific month. Notably, users will get 60GB of data along with this plan for heavy usage of the internet. Additionally, the telecom giant is also providing other benefits like Wynk Music subscription for free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and cashback on FASTag.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has scrapped metered tariff and has introduced a new monthly minimum recharge plan for 155. The price of the minimum monthly recharge plan was increased in November last year in two circles- Haryana and Odisha. As part of the latest development, the 99 has been discontinued in 7 more circles. It has been replaced by a 155 plan.

Airtel 155 plan benefits

The plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers 1GB of mobile data along with unlimited voice calling. Airtel’s 155 prepaid plan comes with 300 SMS benefits.

"In line with our focus on providing better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry level plan of Rs. 155 with unlimited voice, 1 GB data and 300 SMS. Customers can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will prove greater flexibility, convenience and superior value," an Airtel spokesperson said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
RELATED STORIES
The Nifty50 rose 0.27% to end the day at 18,562.75, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.34% to settle at 62,504.80. (Photo: Mint) (MINT_PRINT)

Stocks To Watch: Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Nazara Tech, Macrotech Developers, Indus Towers, United Spirits in news today

2 min read . 25 Jan 2023
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout