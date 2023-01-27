Bharti Airtel, a telecom company, has launched two new prepaid plans in India with unlimited calling, heavy data benefits and more. Interestingly, this time the company has reduced the difference between its postpaid plans and prepaid plans with the launch of these two new plans which provide data up to 60GB for a month. Here are details on the two new prepaid plans from Airtel:

Airtel ₹ 489 plan

The Airtel ₹489 plan offers unlimited local STD and roaming calls to users with 300 SMS for a validity of 30 days. Notably, users will get 50GB of data along with this plan for heavy usage of the internet. Additionally, the telecom giant is also providing other benefits like Wynk Music subscription for free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and cashback on FASTag.

Airtel ₹ 509 plan

The Airtel ₹509 plan offers unlimited local STD and roaming calls to users with 300 SMS for a validity of a month, irrespective of days in a specific month. Notably, users will get 60GB of data along with this plan for heavy usage of the internet. Additionally, the telecom giant is also providing other benefits like Wynk Music subscription for free, Free hello tunes, Apollo 24 by 7 Circle and cashback on FASTag.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has scrapped metered tariff and has introduced a new monthly minimum recharge plan for ₹155. The price of the minimum monthly recharge plan was increased in November last year in two circles- Haryana and Odisha. As part of the latest development, the ₹99 has been discontinued in 7 more circles. It has been replaced by a ₹155 plan.

Airtel ₹155 plan benefits

The plan has a validity of 28 days. It offers 1GB of mobile data along with unlimited voice calling. Airtel’s ₹155 prepaid plan comes with 300 SMS benefits.

"In line with our focus on providing better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry level plan of Rs. 155 with unlimited voice, 1 GB data and 300 SMS. Customers can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will prove greater flexibility, convenience and superior value," an Airtel spokesperson said.