Airtel profit up fivefold, revenue misses estimates
Jatin Grover 5 min read 13 May 2025, 09:54 PM IST
SummaryA deferred tax gain helped Bharti Airtel score a profit jump, but the revenue per use remained flat, at a time of increased competition from rival Reliance Jio.
Bharti Airtel Ltd clocked a fivefold jump in March quarter profit, thanks to a one-time gain, even as revenue per user, a key metric of profitability, remained flat.
