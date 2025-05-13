Airtel profit up fivefold, revenue misses estimates

Crisil Ratings in a note said that the industry Arpu is expected to rise by ₹20-25 to reach ₹225-230 by the end of this fiscal, assuming tariffs remain stable. “Around 55-60% of the incremental Arpu is expected to come from rural subscribers," said Anand Kulkarni, director at Crisil Ratings. According to Kulkarni, relatively lower Internet penetration in rural regions will drive migration of subscribers to data plans.