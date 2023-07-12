'AI's use can benefit markets, such as cutting prices for consumers, but also cause imbalances,' says UK watchdog2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 07:04 AM IST
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK will emphasise the need for better fraud prevention and resilience to hacking and outages when applying artificial intelligence (AI) to financial services.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom is all set to emphasise today the importance of application of artificial intelligence (AI) integrating into financial services for robust fraud prevention measures and resilience against hacking and outages.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×