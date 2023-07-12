The FCA intends to take a strong stance on this matter, supporting beneficial innovation while implementing proportionate protections. Rathi will emphasise the agency's commitment to maintaining vigilance in mitigating cyber risks and fraud, as these threats are expected to rise with the increased adoption of AI. "We will take a robust line on this – full support for beneficial innovation alongside proportionate protections. We will remain super vigilant on how firms mitigate cyber-risks and fraud given the likelihood that these will rise."

