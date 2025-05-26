Aishwarya Rai on Tej Pratap Yadav's ‘relationship’, Lalu's move: ‘Drama before Bihar elections’

Aishwarya Rai, not the actor but Tej Pratap Yadav's estranged wife, has spoken on his recent declaration of being in a relationship for the past 12 years and Lalu Yadav's action on finding it out. Tej Pratap Yadav was sacked from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and family for six years for his “irresponsible behaviour” and “disregard for moral values.”

The action followed Tej Pratap Yadav’s Facebook post introducing his “girlfriend” Anushka Yadav and revealing a 12-year relationship, despite still being married and his divorce petition pending in family court. He, however, deleted the post a few hours later, claiming on X that his Facebook page was “hacked”.

Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Rai married in 2018 but separated within months. Reacting to his revelation of a 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav and Lalu Prasad's action, Aishwarya said the decision to sever ties with him was timed with the upcoming elections in Bihar.

“Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten? Now they have suddenly had a social awakening. They are all together. They have not separated,” Aishwarya Rai said, adding, “I'm certain Rabri Devi must have assured him [Tej Pratap Yadav] that they would manage the situation and advised him to stay calm.”

She said, “Everyone knows what happened. If they (Lalu Prasad Yadav's family) knew the whole thing, then why did they get him married to me? Why was my life ruined? Why was I beaten?….The elections are near, that is why they have taken such a step and created this drama”

“I got information about my divorce from the media. All the information I got was through the media... I did not know what was going on... Ask them, what was the need to ruin my life? Where was their social justice when I was beaten?... Ask them, what about me?... They put the blame on me for everything. Now that it is out, he has had an affair for 12 years and blaming the woman is the easiest way out. When will I get justice? I will continue my fight.”