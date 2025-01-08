Pritish Nandy dies: Prominent film producer Pritish Nandy took his last breath at his South Mumbai residence on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

From ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’ to Aishwarya Rai starrer ‘Shabd’, and ‘Bow Barracks Forever’, the 73-year-old veteran filmmaker has several Bollywood hits, and popular web-series ‘Four More Shots’ to his credit.

Pritish Nandy movies Here's a glimpse into some of the movies by Pritish Nandy that had made waves in Bollywood:

Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro: Released in 1983, the movie is a sharp satire which highlights the corruption and bureaucratic inefficiencies prevalent in the Indian society at that time.

2. Anupama (1994) is a Hindi drama film that delves into the intricacies of human relationships and the emotional challenges faced by a middle-class family in India.

3. Sur (2002): Directed by Tanuja Chandra and produced by Pritish Nandy, ‘Sur’ is a Bollywood musical featuring Lucky Ali, Gauri Karnik, and Simone Singh in pivotal roles. The song ‘Aa Bhi Ja Aa Bhi Ja,’ in which Lucky Ali plays a violin, is still hailed as the most iconic scene by several fans.

4. Jhankaar Beats (2003) is a musical comedy-drama that stars Sanjay Suri, Rahul Bose, and Juhi Chawla.

5. Chameli (2003): A poignant drama film led by Kareena Kapoor and Rahul Bose, ‘Chameli’ explores deep emotional connections and societal struggles.

6. Kaante (2002) is a high-octane crime thriller featuring an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, and Suniel Shetty.

7. In Shabd, that was released in 2005, Pritish Nandy brings together a psychological thriller with intense drama. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Zayed Khan, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles.

8. Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006) is a light-hearted romantic comedy featuring Rahul Bose and Mallika Sherawat, that explores the complexities of love and relationships.

9. Ugly Aur Pagli (2008): A quirky romantic comedy starring Mallika Sherawat and Ranvir Shorey, the film is full of humour and emotional ups and downs.

10. Shaadi Ke Side Effects (2014) is another romantic comedy by Pritish Nandy that explores the intricacies of married life. The film has Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.