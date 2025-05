Ajai Rai, who sparked row with 'nimbu-mirchi on Rafale' remark, ‘congratulates’ Indian Army

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai, who triggered a controversy after displaying a toy Rafale aircraft decorated with lemons and chillies - and questioned when the Centre would crack down on terrorists - on Wednesday hailed the Indian Army for carrying out strikes at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of the day.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rai said: "I congratulate the Army. We always take pride in our Army... The entire country wanted those lemon chillies to be removed from the Rafale... I think wherever terrorism is flourishing, we need to eliminate it entirely."



Rai, who had unsuccessfully contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the past, drew massive ire for his remark from the saffron camp — who alleged that his comments amounted to the grave offence of aiding Pakistan.