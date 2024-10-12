Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Written By Fareha Naaz

Ajay Jadeja, the former cricketer, is in the spotlight again but this time for a different reason not related to cricket. He has been named as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, which is an Indian princely state.

Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja has been named as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, which is an Indian princely state located in the historical Halar region on the southern shores of the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat.

Ajay Jadeja, the former cricketer, is in the spotlight again but this time for a different reason not related to cricket. He has been named as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, which is an Indian princely state located in the historical Halar region on the southern shores of the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat. Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar confirmed this development and issued a statement in connection with the announcement.

Nawanagar, now known as Jamnagar, is the land to Ajay Jadeja's royal family that boosts a rich legacy in the field of cricket. Notably, the esteemed Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named after Jadeja’s relatives, KS Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji, respectively.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.