Former cricketer Ajay Jadeja named next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar

Ajay Jadeja, the former cricketer, is in the spotlight again but this time for a different reason not related to cricket. He has been named as the next Jamsaheb of Nawanagar, which is an Indian princely state located in the historical Halar region on the southern shores of the Gulf of Kutch, Gujarat. Maharaja Jamsaheb of Nawanagar confirmed this development and issued a statement in connection with the announcement.
Nawanagar, now known as Jamnagar, is the land to Ajay Jadeja's royal family that boosts a rich legacy in the field of cricket. Notably, the esteemed Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy are named after Jadeja’s relatives, KS Ranjitsinhji and KS Duleepsinhji, respectively.