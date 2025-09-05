Subscribe

Ajit Pawar breaks silence on viral video of heated talks with woman IPS officer: 'Intention was not to interfere, but…'

Ajit Pawar had allegedly upbraided an IPS officer for taking action against goons illegally excavating material used in road construction in Maharashtra's Solapur village

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published5 Sep 2025, 03:53 PM IST
Advertisement
Ajit Pawar breaks silence on viral video of heated talks with woman IPS officer: 'Intention was not to interfere, but…'
Ajit Pawar breaks silence on viral video of heated talks with woman IPS officer: 'Intention was not to interfere, but…'(PTI)

Mahrashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar clarified about the viral video of heated talks with a woman IPS officer, claiming that his “intention” was “not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further.”

Advertisement

It was alleged that Ajit Pawar was upbraiding the officer for taking action against goons illegally excavating material used in road construction in a village in Solapur, Maharashtra. The video of the incident soon went viral, with party leaders weighing in on the situation.

What did Ajit Pawar say

“My attention has been drawn to certain videos circulating regarding my interaction with police officials in Solapur. Let me state clearly that my intention was not to interfere with law enforcement but to ensure that the situation on the ground remained calm and did not escalate further. I have the highest respect for our police force and its officers, including the women officers who serve with distinction and courage, and I value the rule of law above all. I remain firmly committed to transparent governance and to ensuring that every illegal activity, including sand mining, is dealt with strictly as per the law,” Ajit Pawar posted on X, after the incident.

Advertisement
Ajit Pawar's statement

What NCP leaders said

After the video of the incident went viral, Ajit Pawar's party, NCP, denied that the Deputy CM tried to stop an IPS officer from taking action against the illegal excavation of soil.

Also Read | Will Sharad Pawar join hands with Ajit Pawar? NCP-SP supremo says ‘will never…’

“Ajit dada may have rebuked the IPS officer to placate party workers. He didn’t mean to stop the action completely,” NCP state President Sunil Tatkare was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Advertisement
Also Read | Ajit Pawar's BIG remark amid Manoj Jarange-led Maratha protests in Azad Maidan

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said that Ajit Pawar did that “mistakenly”.

“I think Ajit Pawar is a very strong leader and a good administrator. He later talked about what happened. He did that mistakenly because he did not know she was an officer. He also admitted that what he did was not right. So this is not a matter of dispute,” Ramdas Athawale told ANI.s

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsIndiaAjit Pawar breaks silence on viral video of heated talks with woman IPS officer: 'Intention was not to interfere, but…'
Read Next Story