Ajit Pawar faction files caveat in SC, seeks hearing if Sharad Pawar group challenges EC's ‘real NCP’ order
The EC's decision is based on tests of the party constitution, aims and objectives, and majority both organizational and legislative.
The Ajit Pawar faction 7 February filed caveat application in Supreme Court seeking hearing in case Sharad Pawar faction’s move and an appeal against the Election Commission order officially recognising Pawar's faction as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This came after the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar said that it would approach the Supreme Court after the Election Commission allocated the party name and symbol to a ‘rebel’ group led by Ajit.
On 6 February, leaders from Sharad Pawar faction and UBT Shiv Sena also reacted on the EC's order of declaring Ajit Pawar faction as ‘real NCP.’
Former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the EC as ‘entirely compromised’ and said that the poll body has once again proven to be a fraudulent organisation. Taking to X, Thackeray wrote, "When the election commission itself starts to legitimise theft, you know that democracy is doomed. The election commission has now once again proved to be the fraud that it is, Entirely Compromised (EC). They are now showing everyone that we aren't a free and fair democracy anymore."
