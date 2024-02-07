The Ajit Pawar faction 7 February filed caveat application in Supreme Court seeking hearing in case Sharad Pawar faction’s move and an appeal against the Election Commission order officially recognising Pawar's faction as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This came after the NCP faction led by Sharad Pawar said that it would approach the Supreme Court after the Election Commission allocated the party name and symbol to a ‘rebel’ group led by Ajit.

As per news agency ANI, a Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard. Also Read: Will Ajit Pawar now stake claim on NCP headquarters after EC's 'real NCP' verdict? 10 key points On 6 February, the Election Commission (EC) announced that the Ajit Pawar faction as the real NCP, in a major setback to party founder Sharad Pawar. The poll panel also allotted the NCP symbol 'clock' to the group led by Ajit Pawar. The Commission provided the Sharad Pawar faction with a one-time option to claim a name for its new political formation and provide three preferences. The concession is to be utilised by 3 pm on February 7, 2024. Also Read: 'Adrishya shakti doing all this’: Supriya Sule on Shard Pawar faction losing NCP name, symbol The decision followed the laid-out tests of maintainability of such a petition which included tests of aims and objectives of the party constitution, test of party constitution and tests of majority both organisational and legislative, the EC said.

On 6 February, leaders from Sharad Pawar faction and UBT Shiv Sena also reacted on the EC's order of declaring Ajit Pawar faction as ‘real NCP.’

Former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed the EC as ‘entirely compromised’ and said that the poll body has once again proven to be a fraudulent organisation. Taking to X, Thackeray wrote, "When the election commission itself starts to legitimise theft, you know that democracy is doomed. The election commission has now once again proved to be the fraud that it is, Entirely Compromised (EC). They are now showing everyone that we aren't a free and fair democracy anymore."

