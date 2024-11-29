Petitions for publicity, even PM Modi revers the Sufi saint, says Ajmer Sharif dargah caretakers amid Hindu temple claim

The caretakers of Ajmer Sharif Dargah have denounced recent claims that the shrine is a Hindu temple, asserting that such petitions seek personal publicity. They urge Prime Minister Modi to intervene, emphasising the shrine's historical significance and communal harmony among its diverse followers.

Livemint
Updated29 Nov 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Petitions for publicity, even PM Modi revers the sufi saint, says Ajmer Sharif dargah management amid Shiva temple claim
Petitions for publicity, even PM Modi revers the sufi saint, says Ajmer Sharif dargah management amid Shiva temple claim(HT_PRINT)

The caretakers of Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajashthan have condemned the ongoing controversy surrounding the shrine saying that the petitions are filed for ‘publicity’ and ‘personal interest.’ Even Prime Ministers, including Prime Minister Modi, have revered the shrine of Moinuddin Chishti, the 13th-century Sufi saint.

The comments come after a Rajasthan court accepted a petition submitted by the Hindu Sena, claiming that Ajmer Sharif Dargah is Lord Shiva's temple.

Also Read | SC to hear Sambhal Mosque Committee’s challenge against survey order tomorrow

"...Anyone can go to the court. And the court will entertain it (petition). There will be proper evidence, and the proof will be submitted. Then the final verdict will be passed. There is a long way to go," Syed Zainul Abidin Ali Khan, the Sajjada Nasheen ( main care taker) of the Ajmet Sharif shrine told news agency ANI. Khan cited the example of recent incident about Sambhal Mosque in Uttar Pradesh where stone-pelting following a court-ordered survey led to the death of four people.

A local court in Ajmer on November 27 directed that notice be issued to three parties in a civil suit that claims that there is a Shiva temple in the dargah of Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer, the plaintiff's advocate said. Advocate Yogesh Siroja told reporters in Ajmer that the suit was heard in the court of Civil Judge Manmohan Chandel.

Also Read | PM Modi’s 74th birthday on 17 September: Veg langar at Ajmer Sharif to discounts

Vishnu Gupta, President of the National Hindu Army who filed a case claiming there is a Lord Shiva temple within Ajmer's Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Dargah shrine.

Syed Afsan Chishty, one of the caretakers said the followers of Khawaja Garib Nawaz are spread across the world, and they come from not only Islam but every religion. Moinuddin Chishti is popularly known as Garib Nawaz - kind to the poor.

PM Modi offers chadar 

"I say this with great sadness and surprise that the court has accepted a claim that has no substance. Whoever is doing all this to impact the peace of India should be deterred from this. The communal harmony of our country should not be affected in any manner.. Garib Nawaz's followers are spread across the world. His followers are not only in Islam but in every religion. Even PM Narendra Modi sends chadar on His Urs every year. The Prime Ministers before him also did the same," he said.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session adjourned for third straight day over Adani row

The dargah management prepared and distribute 4,000 kg of vegetarian "Langar" food to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 74th birthday on September 17, 2024.

Chishty further urged the intervention of the Centre and PM Modi in such matters adding that the people involved should be probed.

I say this with great sadness and surprise that the court has accepted a claim that has no substance.

"Dragging the Dargah into controversies is hurting the belief of everyone. I condemn this strongly. I urge the Centre and PM Narendra Modi to intervene in such matters and rein them in. We suspect that such people (petitioners) are colluding with enemies of India...These people should be probed," Chishty said.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • The Ajmer Sharif Dargah is a significant historical and spiritual site for followers of multiple faiths.
  • Recent petitions claiming the Dargah is a Hindu temple raise concerns about communal harmony in India.
  • The Dargah management calls for a probe into the motivations behind these petitions, viewing them as publicity stunts.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 08:20 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPetitions for publicity, even PM Modi revers the Sufi saint, says Ajmer Sharif dargah caretakers amid Hindu temple claim

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.000.00
      Chennai
      77,541.000.00
      Delhi
      77,693.000.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.