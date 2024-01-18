Akasa Air announces daily flights to Ayodhya from Pune from THIS date. Details here
Ayodhya Airport was inaugurated by PM Modi on 30 December. Airlines like IndiGo, Air India Express, and SpiceJet has also announced operations on the route.
As the Ram Temple Ram Temple will open for public after the 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony, Akasa Air has announced flights from Pune via Delhi to Ayodhya. The one stop flights will start from 15 February. This announcement came after IndiGo, Air India Express announced flight to Ayodhya. The morning flight will run daily and depart from Pune at 8:50 am and will reach reach Ayodhya at 12.55 pm with one stop in Delhi.