As the Ram Temple Ram Temple will open for public after the 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony, Akasa Air has announced flights from Pune via Delhi to Ayodhya. The one stop flights will start from 15 February. This announcement came after IndiGo, Air India Express announced flight to Ayodhya. The morning flight will run daily and depart from Pune at 8:50 am and will reach reach Ayodhya at 12.55 pm with one stop in Delhi.

Speaking on this, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air said, “Akasa Air was set up with a purpose to connect people, cultures and regions and the addition of Ayodhya to our growing network is a testament to our commitment. The city of Ayodhya has immense spiritual, religious, and cultural significance and by connecting it to two major hubs – Delhi and Pune we will provide ease of access to people travelling while also bolstering economic growth, trade, and regional development," as quoted by News18.

Recently, low-cost carrier SpiceJet announced that it is set to launch non-stop flights connecting Ayodhya with three Indian cities from February 2024. Spicejet flights will connect Ayodhya with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai from 1st February. The airline will deploy its 189-seater Boeing 737 aircraft on the aforementioned routes. Prior to this, the carrier had announced that it would operate a special flight from Delhi to Ayodhya on January 21. Besides, IndiGo has also announced direct flights between Mumbai and Ayodhya from 15 January. The airline also started direct flights between Delhi and Ayodhya. Air India Express has also announced operations on this route.

On 30 December, PM Modi inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport- Maharishi Valmiki International Airport. The airport's terminal building have an area of 6,500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.

(With inputs from agencies)

