Akasa Air flies past SpiceJet to become India’s third-largest airline by revenue
Dipali Banka , Varun Sood 5 min read 07 Sept 2025, 07:19 pm IST
Mumbai-based Akasa Air has consistently had a higher market share than SpiceJet since May of last year: Akasa's 5.5% share in July was more than double that of 2% of SpiceJet, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.
Mumbai and Bengaluru: Three years after its debut, Akasa Air soared past SpiceJet to become the country's third-largest air carrier by revenue following a sharp 24% sequential decline in the latter's revenue in the April-June period.
