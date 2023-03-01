Akasa Air is going to place an order for a fleet of aircraft which will be in three digits by the year-end, the company said on Wednesday. The company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.

He also said Akasa has already ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered and the remaining 54 will be delivered subsequently ‘between now and March 2027.

"By the end of the year, we will place a large order for aircraft. I'm not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and it will be significant," Dube said in a press conference here.

In the next one year, Akasa is going to hire 300 pilots, Dube said, adding "These 300 pilots will be trained on the latest generation aircraft. We have the aircraft of the latest generation. We are also offering our employees the skill sets of the future, which is also very exciting."

According to him, Akasa Air will need at least 3,500 pilots in the next one decade. In the past four years, 3,200 pilots have applied for licences and many of them are waiting to get jobs as they have not been accommodated yet, he said.

Regarding the international flight service, company co-founder and chief commercial officer Praveen Iyer said the routes are still under evaluation but it will be launched by the end of 2023.

Explaining the reason behind the large aircraft order Akasa Air will place, he said India has an amazing air travel demand.

"The larger order is not just about the Akasa story, but the India story," the airlines CEO said.

The company is also going to open a learning centre in Bengaluru which will be a big base.

"We haven't made the announcements as yet but give us a little while. It’s going to be a big base here," Dube said.

When asked whether the learning academy will be restricted to only pilots, he said it will be a host of learning.

"It's not just for pilots, it's also for the flight attendants, airlines staff, engineers and people helming the organisation. There will also be leadership training for people of the management level," the CEO explained.

Dube said Delhi will remain the principal centre and Bengaluru will be the satellite centre.

He also claimed that his company is the most fuel efficient and modern fleet in the world.

The airlines CEO said the firm with 2,000 employees is employee centric.

The company completed six months of its operations to become the fastest growing airlines in the country, it said in a statement.

With 36 daily flights from Bengaluru, Akasa Air is the third largest domestic carrier in the city, it noted.