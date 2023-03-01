Akasa Air to place order for fleet of aircraft in 'three digits'
Akasa Air CEO said the airline has already ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered and the remaining 54 will be delivered subsequently
Akasa Air is going to place an order for a fleet of aircraft which will be in three digits by the year-end, the company said on Wednesday. The company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru.
