Akasa Air welcomes new Boeing 737 MAX 8-200, becomes first airline in Asia to do so1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Akasa Air claims to be the first airline in Asia to induct a B737-8-200 aircraft. The 20th aircraft is registered as VT-YAV, which landed in Bengaluru International Airport on August 1 at 9:31 am and received a ceremonial welcome.
India’s youngest and greenest carrier, Akasa Air, has welcomed the country’s first Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 type aircraft on August 1.
