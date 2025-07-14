Akasa Air's parked plane hit by cargo truck at Mumbai airport, inspection underway

An Akasa Air aircraft parked at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, was accidentally hit by a cargo truck operated by a third-party ground handler, on Monday.

The plane is now being inspected, and the incident is under investigation, said Akasa Air spokesperson.

Plane's wing likely damaged While the full extent of the damage of the Akasa Air plane is still unclear, a photo from the scene shows one of the plane’s wings slightly pierced through the truck.

“A third party ground handler, while operating a cargo truck, came in contact with an Akasa Air aircraft that was parked at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai,” said the airline spokesperson.

“The aircraft is currently undergoing a thorough inspection, and we are investigating this incident with the third party ground handler,” the spokesperson added.