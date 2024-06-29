Akhilesh Yadav as ‘future PM’? Posters surface in Lucknow ahead of his birthday

  • Similar posters pitching Akhilesh Yadav as the ‘future prime minister’ had emerged in 2023 ahead of his birthday on July 1

First Published12:06 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav has been pitched as 'future PM' in fresh posters across Lucknow
Akhilesh Yadav has been pitched as ’future PM’ in fresh posters across Lucknow(Screengrab from ANI video)

Posters promoting former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav as the “future prime minister” have surfaced in Lucknow ahead of his birth anniversary on July 1.

The poster read: “Desh ke bhavi pradhanmantri aadarniya Shri Akhilesh Yadav ji ko janmadin ki harduik badhayiyaan… [Rough translation: Happy birthday to the future Prime Minister of the country, respected Shri Akhilesh Yadav.”

Similar posters pitching Akhilesh Yadav as the “future prime minister” had emerged in 2023. The images were put up by party leader Fakhrul Hasan 'Chaand'. The pitches were dismissed by Akhilesh Yadav.

According to the reports, the posters were put up to also celebrate the victory of the Samajwadi Party in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Uttar Pradesh where the Akhilesh Yadav-led party won 37 seats, making it the third largest party in the House.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rallied behind on 33 seats, while the Congress won six seats. BJP's allies Apna Dal and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) won one and two seats, each. The SP also won the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat in Ayodhya where a Ram Mandir was recently inaugurated.

WHEN AKHILESH YADAV TOOK VEILED JIBES AT OM BIRLA

Akhilesh Yadav had recently congratulated Om Birla on being elected the Lok Sabha Speaker and said he hoped that actions like suspension of MPs would not be taken as they hurt the dignity of the House.

Also Read | ‘Raja ka danda or Constitution?’ Akhilesh Yadav’s SP on ‘sengol’ in Lok Sabha

"We believe you will move forward without discrimination and as the Speaker, you will give equal opportunity and respect to every party. Impartiality is a great responsibility of this great post. You sitting here are the chief justice of the court of democracy," Yadav said.

"We expect that the voice of no public representative will be suppressed and actions like suspensions which hurt the dignity of the House will not be taken," he said.

