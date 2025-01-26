Akhilesh Yadav takes dip at Sangam during Mahakumbh; slams UP govt, says ’should not make this sports event’

Mahakumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and Member of Parliament from Kannauj constituency, on Sunday took a holy dip in sacred Sangam amid ongoing Mahakumbh. According to the SP chief, Mahakumbh arrangements were dissatisfactory, and the event should not be used as a place for negative or divisive politics.

“People come here with their personal faith. I took 11 holy dips. There is no place for divisive and negative politics... The day I took a dip at Haridwar - that day was a festival. Today, I got the opportunity to take a holy dip,” ANI quoted Akhilesh Yadav as saying.

Advertisement

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav likely to take a dip at Sangam in Mahakumbh today

Advertisement

Commenting on the management at Mahakumbh, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I have seen that older people who are coming from various places - there should have been the kind of management that nobody has to face any difficulty.” At the same time, SP chief asserted, “The people in govt shouldn't make this event a sports event.”

Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh's former chief minister further noted that he took a “pledge for people's welfare" and said that "everyone should keep moving forward with tolerance".

Mahakumbh 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Advertisement

Mahakumbh 2025: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Advertisement

This comes days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues were spotted at the Sangam. Following a Cabinet meet, they were seen splashing water on each other after a holy dip.

After Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Yogi Adityanath government over the arrangements BJP countered with a scathing attack. Slamming the SP chief, BJP said that he would hopefully find peace after the holy bath and desist from hurting religious sentiments of people with his comments. BJP further asked other SP and Congress leaders to take a cue and visit the Maha Kumbh.

Advertisement