Akshata Murty gets trolled for her dress; check Rishi Sunak’s wife’s costly clothing collection during his term as UK PM

Here's a look at the businesswoman and fashion designer, Akshata Murty's wardrobe during Rishi Sunak's term as UK Prime Minister. Her peculiar fashion sense gives us an insight to her vibrant wardrobe.

Written By Fareha Naaz
First Published7 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
Akshata Murty sported fashion label Omi Na Na's red, white and blue chevron midi dress during outing UK PM Rishi Sunak's resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street in London.
Akshata Murty sported fashion label Omi Na Na’s red, white and blue chevron midi dress during outing UK PM Rishi Sunak’s resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street in London.(AP)

Rishi Sunak, the outgoing UK Prime Minister who is married to the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, on Friday, July 5, gave his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street in London.

Rishi Sunak's wife and renowned writer Sudha Murty's daughter, Akshata Murty grabbed eyeballs during her husband's address for sporting a cotton dress worth 42,000. Akshata Murty sported fashion label Omi Na Naa's red, white and blue chevron midi dress on the occasion.

Also Read | With Rishi Sunak on his way out, international students may have a reason to cheer

As usual it, was her outfit choice that created buzz on social media but this time it wasn't deemed admirable. Netizens mocked her choice of dress, calling it prison uniforms, monochrome road signs, airstrip and other names.

Also Read | What led to Rishi Sunak’s defeat and how did Labour party win after 14 years?

Let's find out how the businesswoman and fashion designer has dressed on several occasions over the years. A look at Akshata Murty's fashion sense gives us an insight to her vibrant wardrobe.

Also Read | Wife Akshata Murty’s dress during Rishi Sunak’s speech starts meme fest

Visit to First Lady of Ukraine

Akshata Murty sported a blossom- printed pale blue shirt during her visit last year to greet the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. She completed the look with statement coffee-coloured pants.

G20 Summit

At G20 Summit hosted by India last year, Akshata Murty was spotted donning a range of lively outfits. She paired a billowing floral skirt with a crisp white dress shirt by British brand ‘With Nothing Underneath’ on the day of arrival in India, reported Times Now. This marks a perfect fit to the occasion and tribute to her roots and heritage.

Also Read | Rishi Sunak’s party loses UK polls 2024, YouTuber mocks him with giant ’L’ sign

G7 summit

During the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima, she wore a cashmere jumper from Chinti & Parker and paired it with bright green trousers priced at ME+EM, reported Times Now. She completed the look with a pop of fuchsia. She also donned a red pair of pants with a printed mustard yellow shirt.

Also Read | Sunak set to quit as Tory leader after UK poll defeat: ‘I’ve heard your anger…’

Jill Biden's visit

She wore a contrast print silk dress from Rixo, priced at a whooping £325, the day she welcomed Jill Biden at home.

Coronation ceremony of King Charles

She was elegantly dressed for the coronation ceremony of King Charles for which she chose London-based designer Claire Mischevani. Her soft blue dress with floral detailing stood out on the occasion.

In the UK general election result, Keir Starmer's Labour Party scored a landslide victory against Conservative Party's candidate Rishi Sunak. The Labour Party made a clean sweep in the 650-member House of Commons by crossing the majority mark of 326 seats and winning over 410 seats. Rishi Sunak's Party was left way behind, managing to amass a total of 117 seats.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:7 Jul 2024, 09:49 AM IST
HomeNewsAkshata Murty gets trolled for her dress; check Rishi Sunak’s wife’s costly clothing collection during his term as UK PM

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

324.00
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
6.65 (2.1%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

288.20
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
11.15 (4.02%)

Tata Steel

174.75
03:58 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-1.5 (-0.85%)

HDFC Bank

1,648.10
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
-78.5 (-4.55%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Raymond

3,226.70
03:55 PM | 5 JUL 2024
284.8 (9.68%)

B E M L

5,066.20
03:54 PM | 5 JUL 2024
412.35 (8.86%)

HBL Power Systems

569.80
03:59 PM | 5 JUL 2024
39.9 (7.53%)

The New India Assurance Company

273.75
03:56 PM | 5 JUL 2024
17.85 (6.98%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,020.00-73.00
    Chennai
    74,819.0072.00
    Delhi
    74,529.00-435.00
    Kolkata
    74,819.00-218.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.92/L0.17
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue