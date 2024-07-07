Here's a look at the businesswoman and fashion designer, Akshata Murty's wardrobe during Rishi Sunak's term as UK Prime Minister. Her peculiar fashion sense gives us an insight to her vibrant wardrobe.

Rishi Sunak, the outgoing UK Prime Minister who is married to the daughter of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, on Friday, July 5, gave his resignation speech outside 10 Downing Street in London. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rishi Sunak's wife and renowned writer Sudha Murty's daughter, Akshata Murty grabbed eyeballs during her husband's address for sporting a cotton dress worth ₹42,000. Akshata Murty sported fashion label Omi Na Naa's red, white and blue chevron midi dress on the occasion.

As usual it, was her outfit choice that created buzz on social media but this time it wasn't deemed admirable. Netizens mocked her choice of dress, calling it prison uniforms, monochrome road signs, airstrip and other names. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Let's find out how the businesswoman and fashion designer has dressed on several occasions over the years. A look at Akshata Murty's fashion sense gives us an insight to her vibrant wardrobe.

Visit to First Lady of Ukraine Akshata Murty sported a blossom- printed pale blue shirt during her visit last year to greet the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. She completed the look with statement coffee-coloured pants.

G20 Summit At G20 Summit hosted by India last year, Akshata Murty was spotted donning a range of lively outfits. She paired a billowing floral skirt with a crisp white dress shirt by British brand ‘With Nothing Underneath’ on the day of arrival in India, reported Times Now. This marks a perfect fit to the occasion and tribute to her roots and heritage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

G7 summit During the G7 summit in Japan's Hiroshima, she wore a cashmere jumper from Chinti & Parker and paired it with bright green trousers priced at ME+EM, reported Times Now. She completed the look with a pop of fuchsia. She also donned a red pair of pants with a printed mustard yellow shirt.

Jill Biden's visit She wore a contrast print silk dress from Rixo, priced at a whooping £325, the day she welcomed Jill Biden at home.

Coronation ceremony of King Charles She was elegantly dressed for the coronation ceremony of King Charles for which she chose London-based designer Claire Mischevani. Her soft blue dress with floral detailing stood out on the occasion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the UK general election result, Keir Starmer's Labour Party scored a landslide victory against Conservative Party's candidate Rishi Sunak. The Labour Party made a clean sweep in the 650-member House of Commons by crossing the majority mark of 326 seats and winning over 410 seats. Rishi Sunak's Party was left way behind, managing to amass a total of 117 seats.

