Mint Explainer: Why celebrities can no longer use insolvency law to recover dues from brands
A recent NCLAT ruling in a case involving Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and edtech firm Cue Learn shut the door on using bankruptcy threats as a pressure tactic in payment disputes. Here's what this means for celebrities and brands.
Can a celebrity use India’s insolvency courts to recover unpaid appearance or endorsement fees? A ruling by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on 6 February ruled 'no' on this question, providing much-needed clarity on how payment disputes in brand contracts should be legally handled.