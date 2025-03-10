Akshay Kumar has sold his apartment in Mumbai's Borivali East for ₹4.35 crore according to property registration documents on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and reported by Square Yards. According to official data the transaction was registered in March 2025.

Akshay Kumar's apartment was located in Sky City, developed by Oberoi Realty and spread across 25 acres. It is a ready-to-move-in residential project offering 3BHK, 3BHK+Studio, and Duplex apartments, according to Square Yards.

As per the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Akshay Kumar's apartment features a carpet area of 1,073 sq. ft. (99.71 sq. m) and includes two car parking spaces.

The transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs. 26.1 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000.

Sqaure Yard has analysed that the Oberoi Realty property purchased by Akshay Kumar in November 2017 for Rs. 2.37 crore was sold for Rs. 4.35 crore, reflecting an 84% appreciation in value. The resale value was confirmed by IGR data available.

In the same building, in January 2025, Akshay Kumar sold another unit for Rs. 4.25 crore, which was also purchased in 2017, the Square Yards report added.

Furthermore, Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have also acquired multiple properties in Oberoi Sky City in May 2024, as per IGR property registration records.

Mumbai's Borivali East houses Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Kanheri Caves, Water Kingdom and Essel World.

Akshay Kumar Net Worth Akshay Kumar, one of India's most renowned actors, boasts a substantial net worth estimated to be around ₹2,500 crore as of 2025, reports Koimoi and IMDb. The reports add that the actor's value increased a whopping 2018 per cent in mere twelve years.

Akshay Kumar's wealth is primarily derived from his lucrative film career, where he commands a fee ranging from ₹60 crore to ₹145 crore per movie, the IMDb report adds.

Additionally, Akshay Kumar earns significantly from brand endorsements, with a portfolio of 30-40 brands, reports Prabhat Khabar. Akshay Kumar's brand endorsements include prominent names such as Honda, Tata Motors, Nirma, Harpic, and Policybazaar, among others. He also endorses personal care brands like Dollar Industries, and health technology firm GOQii.

Akshay Kumar's annual earnings are estimated to be approximately ₹486 crore, making him one of the highest-paid celebrities in India.

In 2022, Akshay Kumar was the highest taxpayer in India, paying an impressive ₹29.5 crore in taxes, for which he received the "Samman Patra" award from the Income Tax Department.