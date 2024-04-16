Movie-goers can expect an exciting cinematic experience as Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to debut in Telugu cinema with Vishnu Manchu's ‘Kannappa’.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to debut in Telugu cinema with Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa, the producers of the movie announced on Tuesday, April 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A post on the official social media handle of the movie on X (formerly Twitter) stated, “We're thrilled to have Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar onboard for "𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐚," Vishnu Manchu's magnum opus. With Akshay Kumar joining us, our production promises to reach unprecedented heights of grandeur and excitement. Stay tuned for an unforgettable cinematic experience!"

Vishnu Manchu, who plays the lead role in Kannappa, also shared the news on his official X page that reads, “The #𝐊𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐩𝐩a journey just got more thrilling as we welcome the Superstar Mr. Akshay Kumar to the Telugu Film Industry. Thrilled to announce his debut in Telugu cinema with Kannappa. Get ready for an unforgettable adventure!" In the post, the Bollywood star could be seen being welcomed and greeted by Vishnu and renowned actor and producer Mohan Babu.

Also read: New films, shows seek to build promotional volume with social media snippets As a token of his appreciation, Mohan Babu presented Akshay with a shawl. Later, all three were seen engrossed in a conversation.

Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa is based on the true story of an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva. The story revolves around the protagonist Kannappa and his life journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read: Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn’s movie sees 83% jump on Saturday, mints ₹ 15.6 crore in 3 days While details about Akshay Kumar's role in the movie remain a mystery, the superstar, in his reply, expressed gratitude. “Thank you @iVishnuManchu for such a warm welcome and making me a part of your #Kannappa journey. Jai Mahakaal," he wrote on X.

Mukesh Kumar's directorial Kannappa's cast also features Preity Mukhundhan, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Mohan Babu, R Sarathkumar, Brahmanandam, Madhoo and Mukesh Rishi in major roles.

Also read: New films, shows seek to build promotional volume with social media snippets Produced under the banners AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory, the biopic will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!