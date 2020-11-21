Akshaya Patra forms committee of newly appointed trustees to probe charges

It was also alleged that the foundation was thwarting any calls for a serious probe to unearth any wrong doings. APF recently reconstituted its board after the exit of four high-profile independent trustees—Mohandas Pai, chairman of Manipal Global Education, former Infosys chief financial officer V. Balakrishnan, co-founder of ChrysCapital Raj Kondur, and adviser to Manipal Education and Medical Group, Abhay Jain.