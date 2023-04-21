Akshaya Tritiya 2023: History, significance, wishes

Akshaya Tritiya 2023: History, significance, wishes2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 06:09 AM IST
- Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Akha Teej falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha.
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej will be celebrated on 22 April, 2023. Akha Teej falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. Hence the benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this auspicious day never diminish and remains forever. Akha Teej falling on Rohini Nakshatra day with Wednesday is considered auspicious, according to the Drik Panchang.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×