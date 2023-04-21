Akshaya Tritiya 2023: History, significance, wishes

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej will be celebrated on 22 April, 2023. Akha Teej falls during Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha. The word Akshaya means never diminishing. Hence the benefits of doing any Japa, Yajna, Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-Punya on this auspicious day never diminish and remains forever. Akha Teej falling on Rohini Nakshatra day with Wednesday is considered auspicious, according to the Drik Panchang.

History and Significance of Akshaya Tritiya:

Akshaya Tritiya day is ruled by God Vishnu who is considered the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity. According to Hindu mythology, Treta Yuga who is the second yoga began Akshaya Tritiya day. Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the country Some legends believe that Sage Vyasa, who authored the Mahabharata began began reciting the Hindu epic to Lord Ganesha on Akshaya Tritiya. Some also say that the river Ganges descended to earth on this day.

Other reasons and stories which mark the significance of this day, one such being that of Lord Krishna’s friend Sudama who visited Dwarka on this day, and while he never asked for any financial help, he had taken a gift of a small bag of rice and in return of that Lord Krishna blessed him with unlimited prosperity. Some stories also suggest that during the Mahabharata, Pandavas received Akshaya Patra, Kubera was blessed with the position as custodian of wealth, and many more.

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck and success. Many people buy Gold on this day as it is believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth. It is beleived that Gold bought on this day will never diminish and would continue to grow.

Muhurat:

Vedic astrologers believe this day free from all negative effects, hence no muhurat is required as the whole day is considered auspicious. As per Hindu Electional Astrology three lunar days, Yugadi, Akshaya Tritiya and Vijay Dashami don't need any Muhurta to start or perform any auspicious work. As per Drik Panchang, Akshaya Tritiya Puja Muhurat begins from 07:49 am to 12:20 pm. The auspicious time to buy Gold is 07:49 am of 22 April to 05:48 am of April 23.

Akshaya Tritiya Wishes:

May Lord Vishnu bring bless you with wealth, prosperity on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya.

As Akshaya means the one that never diminishes, May this day bring you Good Luck, success, prosperity which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya

May this day bring you happiness and good health that never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya