Akshaya Tritiya 2023: History, significance, wishes

History and Significance of Akshaya Tritiya:

Akshaya Tritiya day is ruled by God Vishnu who is considered the preserver God in the Hindu Trinity. According to Hindu mythology, Treta Yuga who is the second yoga began Akshaya Tritiya day. Parshuram Jayanti is also celebrated as Akshaya Tritiya marks the day of the birth of Lord Parshuram. The sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram (literal meaning, Rama with an axe) descended on earth to save it from the barbarity of the Kshatriyas. The day is celebrated as Parshuram Jayanti in most parts of the country Some legends believe that Sage Vyasa, who authored the Mahabharata began began reciting the Hindu epic to Lord Ganesha on Akshaya Tritiya. Some also say that the river Ganges descended to earth on this day.