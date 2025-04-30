Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Top 25+ wishes, images, messages, greetings and GIFs to share on this day with friends and family

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: The Akshaya Tritiya festival is also known as Akha Teej or Akti or Parsurama Jayanti. The most auspicious time of the year is right here as Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on April 30 this year. The festival is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm, vigour, a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country.
Observed on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha, devotees seek prosperity and good fortune on this occasion. As per popular belief, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on the day of Akshaya Tritiya ensures good fortune and prosperity in life.
This year, Akshaya Tritiya is being observed on April 30. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi began at 5:31 PM on April 29 and will conclude at 2:12 PM on April 30. Meanwhile, Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat spanning 6 hours 37 mins will be observed from 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM on April 30.
Let's make this occasion special for our family and friends by sharing these heartfelt Akshaya Tritiya wishes and messages
