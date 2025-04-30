Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Top 25+ wishes, images, messages, greetings and GIFs to share on this day with friends and family

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: The Akshaya Tritiya festival is also known as Akha Teej or Akti or Parsurama Jayanti. The most auspicious time of the year is right here as Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated on April 30 this year. The festival is celebrated every year with great enthusiasm, vigour, a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country.

Akshaya Tritiya 2025: Auspicious date and time Observed on the Shukla Paksha Tritiya in the month of Vaishakha, devotees seek prosperity and good fortune on this occasion. As per popular belief, worshipping Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on the day of Akshaya Tritiya ensures good fortune and prosperity in life.

This year, Akshaya Tritiya is being observed on April 30. According to Drik Panchang, the Tritiya Tithi began at 5:31 PM on April 29 and will conclude at 2:12 PM on April 30. Meanwhile, Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat spanning 6 hours 37 mins will be observed from 5:41 AM to 12:18 PM on April 30.

Akshay Tritiya 2025: Wishes and messages Let's make this occasion special for our family and friends by sharing these heartfelt Akshaya Tritiya wishes and messages

May the festival bring luck and prosperity in your life, Happy Akshay Tritiya. May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on all of us. Happy Akshay Tritiya. May this Akshay Tritiya fill your heart with hope and joyful times and dreams. Have a happy Akshay Tritiya. This year Akshay Tritiya, let's pray for prosperity and wealth for everyone. On the auspicious festival of Akshay Tritiya, I wish you success and a happy life. may your personal and professional life be filled with success and joy. Happy Akshay Tritiya. May this Akshay Tritiya bring lots of happiness, joy, and prosperity in your life. May you succeed in all walks of your life and excel in every challenge with flying colours. Happy Akha Teej. On this festival of Akshay Tritiya, I pray to Lord Vishnu for your good health, wealth and prosperity. Happy Akshay Tritiya. May the divine blessings of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi remain with you always. Happy Akshay Tritiya. This is Akshay Tritiya I hope your house is filled with happiness and wealth and you are blessed with lots of prosperity. Happy Akshay Tritiya. May this Akshaya Tritiya bestow upon you endless wealth, prosperity, and success. Happy Akshaya Tritiya! May the golden blessings of Akshaya Tritiya light up your life with endless opportunities and prosperity that know no bounds! May the blessings of Lord Vishnu fill your life with eternal happiness this Akshaya Tritiya. As the sacred day of Akshaya Tritiya dawns, may your life sparkle with the eternal glow of prosperity and fulfillment. On this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, may your life be filled with abundance and good fortune. Let the auspicious energies of Akshaya Tritiya bless you with the strength to overcome challenges and the courage to chase your dreams relentlessly. Wishing you and your family a blessed Akshaya Tritiya filled with love and prosperity. As you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, may each moment be a reminder of life's infinite possibilities and the endless blessings that surround you. May the divine blessings of Goddess Lakshmi shower upon you on Akshaya Tritiya and always. As you celebrate Akshaya Tritiya, may each moment be a reminder of life's infinite possibilities and the endless blessings that surround you. Happy Akshaya Tritiya from me and mine to you and yours. May this year bring wealth and prosperity to you. May the festival bring luck and prosperity in your life, Happy Akshay Tritiya. On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, may your life shine brighter than gold with prosperity and happiness. May you progress in all your professional and personal endeavours. Happy Akshaya Tritiya. Akshay Tritiya 2025: Images

