Akshaya Tritiya 2024: Why people buy gold on the auspicious day
Akshaya Tritiya 2024: On May 10, people will observe Akshaya Tritiya. On this day, according to popular belief, people actively make new investments or purchases that they believe will yield positive results. Know the muhurat time, significance of the festival, rituals and celebrations.
Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akti or Akha Teej, will be observed on May 10 this year, also known as Akti or Akha Teej. It is an annual Jain and Hindu spring festival that marks one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu religion.