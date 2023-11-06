Alabama Death-Row Inmate Fights Looming Use of New Execution Method

Kenneth Eugene Smith would be the first person in the U.S. to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia.

Alabama is battling with a death-row inmate over an untested execution method.

After several botched execution attempts last year, the state wants to use a new method known as nitrogen hypoxia. Lawyers for the inmate say their client shouldn't be the state's test subject.

The all-Republican Alabama Supreme Court, in a 6-2 vote last week, granted the state's request to allow the execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith, who was convicted of murder decades ago, to move forward. If carried out, he would be the first person in the U.S. to be executed by nitrogen hypoxia.

Nitrogen hypoxia, which is permitted under Alabama law, causes death by forcing an inmate to inhale only nitrogen gas, depriving the body of oxygen.

For decades, states have primarily used lethal injection to kill inmates on death row. But public pressure against the method has increased, the necessary drugs have become harder to obtain and a rash of botched executions has drawn scrutiny. With few other options, a small number of states turned to nitrogen hypoxia as a possible new manner of execution, pitting them against those who say it is unsafe and immoral to test the unproven method on inmates.

A recent Gallup poll found about 55% of people support the death penalty for a person convicted of murder, down from about 70% 20 years ago. The poll found 42% of people opposed the death penalty, compared with 25% in 2002.

Drug manufacturers such as Pfizer and Roche Holding have publicly opposed use of their drugs in lethal injections in recent years, making it harder for states to obtain the drugs.

"What you see now is a host of problems, really a tsunami of problems, that are hitting the states," said Corinna Barrett Lain, a law professor at the University of Richmond who has written extensively about lethal injection. "They can't get the drugs. They can't insert an IV into the vein. They can't get qualified people to do it…. It's so problematic."

Some states have altered the drug cocktails used in lethal injection or offered alternatives. Tennessee reintroduced electrocution as a backup method. Idaho, South Carolina and Oklahoma authorized firing squads. Other states, such as Nebraska, Ohio and Arkansas, have halted executions, according to the Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that provides information on capital punishment. The group says it doesn't take a position on the death penalty but does criticize how it is enforced.

Botched lethal injections in 2022 drew attention. Of the 20 execution attempts that year, seven were failed or bungled, according to a report from the Death Penalty Information Center. About 2,300 people were on death row at the beginning of 2023, according to the group.

One of those botched executions was Smith’s. His lawyers said in court documents that Smith was strapped to a gurney for hours on Nov. 17, 2022, and repeatedly jabbed with a needle in an attempt to find a vein, causing him severe physical and psychological pain. His experience and other failed executions led the state to pause lethal injections.

Lain, the law professor, said states often keep execution protocols secret, making it difficult to determine why a specific execution went wrong, or why there seem to have been more botched executions in recent years.

“A lot of times we don’t know where the drugs came from, who is administering the drug, what kind of training the staff have," she said. “A lot of questions that are not answered."

Many factors can jeopardize the process, she said, including staff training; the dosage, source or type of drugs used; and inmates’ medical conditions.

Alabama joins Oklahoma and Mississippi in authorizing the use of nitrogen hypoxia. In 2018, then-state attorney general Mike Hunter, a Republican, said the method was "effective, simple to administer, easy to obtain and requires no complex medical procedures."

The state’s corrections director at the time, Joe Allbaugh, also backed the procedure, saying it would help Oklahoma continue carrying out executions amid a shortage of drugs for lethal injections.

“Trying to find alternative compounds or someone with prescribing authority willing to provide us with the drugs is becoming exceedingly difficult," he said.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said it is prepared to carry out the Alabama Supreme Court's order.

Some have warned that the state shouldn’t proceed with a procedure that they say is unproven for the inmate and unsafe for witnesses to the execution, who could accidentally inhale the nitrogen gas if the procedure isn’t done properly.

“With its record of botched executions, Alabama is the very last state that should be experimenting with an untested method of execution like this one," the Death Penalty Information Center said in a written statement. “The truth is that no one—not even Alabama officials—know what will happen when they use nitrogen gas."

Smith's lawyers have fought to prevent Alabama from using the gas, arguing their client would be a "test subject for the first ever attempted execution by an untested and only recently released protocol." His lawyers said they would pursue the "enforcement of Mr. Smith's rights through the judicial process" after the state Supreme Court's decision.

Smith was convicted of the 1988 murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who has been pushing for Smith’s execution, argued in court filings that Smith is long overdue for his sentence.

“Smith has been on death row since his conviction for capital murder in 1996. Smith committed the brutal murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Dorlene Sennett, and his guilt is not in doubt," Marshall, a Republican, wrote. He argued Smith has exhausted his conventional legal remedies.

"It is time for his death sentence to be carried out," he added. Marshall's office declined to comment further.

Alabama is likely to succeed in its push to use nitrogen hypoxia, said Eric Berger, a constitutional-law professor at the University of Nebraska College of Law who specializes in the death penalty. Berger said courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, are deferential to state law when it comes to death-penalty protocols. He said that is likely in part because justices want to avoid delaying executions through lengthy litigation.

Lain, the University of Richmond law professor, said attempts to find a more humane way to execute prisoners often follow a similar pattern. Electrocution was touted as more humane than hanging when it was introduced. When stories emerged of inmates catching fire and requiring multiple rounds of electrical current to kill them, lethal injection was said to be a more humane alternative. As stories of botched and painful lethal injections became more widely reported, the search for a new method began again, she said.

"We've actually been here before," she said. "In fact, we've been here many times before."

