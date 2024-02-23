Alabama’s Embryo Ruling Challenges IVF Practices Nationwide

Alabama’s Supreme Court ruled last week that frozen embryos can be considered children under the state’s Wrongful Death of a Minor Act, which allows parents to recover punitive damages for the death of a child. The case was brought by several couples whose embryos were destroyed when a patient wandered into a fertility clinic, removed stored embryos and dropped them on the floor. The court wrote that everyone involved agreed an “unborn child" is a person. The disagreement was over whether the state’s law makes an exception for embryos outside a uterus when they are killed. The court said nothing in the law prevents it from applying to frozen embryos.