Alan Bergman dies at 99: Oscar-winning lyricist of ‘The Way We Were’ worked with Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand

Oscar-winning lyricist Alan Bergman, who delivered classics such as ‘The Windmills of Your Mind,’ passed away at the age of 99. The celebrated writer who left a significant mark in the music industry with “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “Nice ’n’ Easy,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?,” “It Might Be You” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” breathed his last on July 17.