Subscribe

Alan Bergman dies at 99: Oscar-winning lyricist of ‘The Way We Were’ worked with Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand

Oscar-winning lyricist Alan Bergman, known for classics like 'The Windmills of Your Mind,' died at 99 on July 17. He collaborated with music legends like Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated19 Jul 2025, 06:38 AM IST
Advertisement
Celebrated lyricist Alan Bergman, who penned iconic songs such as 'The Windmills of Your Mind,' died at 99.
Celebrated lyricist Alan Bergman, who penned iconic songs such as 'The Windmills of Your Mind,' died at 99.(X @Deborah)

Oscar-winning lyricist Alan Bergman, who delivered classics such as ‘The Windmills of Your Mind,’ passed away at the age of 99. The celebrated writer who left a significant mark in the music industry with “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “Nice ’n’ Easy,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing?,” “It Might Be You” and “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers” breathed his last on July 17.

Advertisement

Besides teaming with his wife Marilyn Bergman, he collaborated with several artists, including Frank Sinatra, Michael Jackson, Tony Bennett and Barbra Streisand. 

Family spokesperson Ken Sunshine in a statement on Friday announced the news about the death of Academy Awards winning composer. According to the statement Alan Bergman was suffering from respiratory issues over the past few months “but continued to write songs till the very end.”

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news.
Business NewsNewsAlan Bergman dies at 99: Oscar-winning lyricist of ‘The Way We Were’ worked with Frank Sinatra, Barbra Streisand
Read Next Story