The Centre is accelerating plans to transform Gujarat's Alang into a globally competitive green ship recycling hub, aiming to raise India's share of the global ship recycling market from the current 35.4% to nearly 50% over the next decade through investments of ₹20,000-25,000 crore, according to two people aware of the plans.
India bets ₹25,000 crore on Alang to capture half of global ship recycling market
SummaryIndia plans to invest ₹20,000-25,000 crore to nearly double Alang's ship recycling capacity and raise its global market share from 35% to almost 50% over the next decade.
The Centre is accelerating plans to transform Gujarat's Alang into a globally competitive green ship recycling hub, aiming to raise India's share of the global ship recycling market from the current 35.4% to nearly 50% over the next decade through investments of ₹20,000-25,000 crore, according to two people aware of the plans.