India bets ₹25,000 crore on Alang to capture half of global ship recycling market

However, industry executives cautioned that simply adding capacity may not be enough. Nitin Kanakiya, partner at Triveni Shipbreakers LLP, said Alang's capacity utilization has been declining for years due to weaker competitiveness against Bangladesh and Pakistan. He attributed this largely to lower demand for value-added re-rolled steel plates after the 2014 BIS Quality Control Order, arguing that boosting demand should precede any major capacity expansion.