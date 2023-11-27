Alarming rise in Deepfake Incidents: Alia Bhatt falls victim to AI after Rashmika Mandanna, Kajol and Katrina Kaif
Actress Alia Bhatt becomes the target of a deepfake video as her face is incorporated into footage of another woman. The manipulated clip shows the woman making gestures on camera. Other celebrities like Rashmika Mandanna have also experienced deepfake controversies.
Deep fakes have once again sparked controversy in the realm of social media, following instances involving Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Kajol. The latest victim is actor Alia Bhatt, as a video circulating on social platforms depicts her face edited onto another woman's face, reported HT. As of now, Alia Bhatt has not issued any response to the emerging controversy.