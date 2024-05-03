Albemarle Plans More Lithium Auctions in Bid to Demystify Prices
Albemarle Corp. is planning to do more lithium auctions — including some outside China — as the world’s largest producer of the battery metal aims to shed more light on pricing in the opaque market.
