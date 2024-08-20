Albertsons Sued for Allegedly Copying Seattle Startup’s Software

Albertsons Cos. was sued by an e-commerce software maker that claims the grocery chain conducted trials with its product for three years only to steal its trade secrets to build its own system.

Bloomberg
Published20 Aug 2024, 01:25 AM IST
Albertsons Sued for Allegedly Copying Seattle Startup’s Software
Albertsons Sued for Allegedly Copying Seattle Startup’s Software

(Bloomberg) -- Albertsons Cos. was sued by an e-commerce software maker that claims the grocery chain conducted trials with its product for three years only to steal its trade secrets to build its own system.

The Seattle startup, Replenium Inc., said in the lawsuit that it entered into an agreement with Albertsons in 2020 to deploy software that lets online shoppers subscribe to have their frequently purchased items automatically replenished. Albertsons pledged to begin with trials using the software in a limited number of locations and then roll out the service at more than 2,000 stores in more than 30 states, according to the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in Seattle.

Replenium claims it negotiated in good faith with Albertsons, sharing details of its software so it could be integrated into the grocery chain’s systems and deployed nationally, with payments to Replenium based on revenue. But Albertsons abruptly ended the relationship in November, the startup alleges.

“Albertsons’ calculated maneuver cost Replenium millions of dollars that it invested in implementation and operation, tens of millions of dollars in anticipated revenue ... and a massive loss in Replenium’s enterprise value,” the software company alleges, saying the chain “acted in bad faith by repeatedly squeezing and ultimately discarding Replenium.” 

Replenium accuses Albertsons of misappropriating trade secrets, breach of contract and unjust enrichment, and is seeking an unspecified monetary award to be determined at trial.

Founded in 2015, Replenium has raised $18 million and has 22 employees, according to Pitchbook. Chief Executive Officer Tom Furphy previously worked for Amazon.com Inc., as did Replenium Chief Technical Officer Umair Bashir.

Albertsons is the second-biggest grocery chain in the US. It is in a merger deal with Kroger Co. currently being scrutinized by regulators. 

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 01:25 AM IST
HomeNewsAlbertsons Sued for Allegedly Copying Seattle Startup’s Software

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.95
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    4.4 (2.94%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,232.45
    03:43 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    -45.2 (-1.06%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    343.55
    03:58 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    11 (3.31%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    335.10
    03:59 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    5.5 (1.67%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Firstsource Solutions

    337.45
    03:50 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    29.65 (9.63%)

    Poly Medicure

    2,120.00
    03:29 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    167.55 (8.58%)

    Angel Broking

    2,343.60
    03:48 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    184.65 (8.55%)

    Eclerx Services

    2,694.50
    03:47 PM | 19 AUG 2024
    199.85 (8.01%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,804.00-141.00
      Chennai
      72,652.00848.00
      Delhi
      72,016.00-353.00
      Kolkata
      72,722.00777.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue