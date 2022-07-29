ALERT! Update Microsoft Edge web browser to fix major security bug

The CERT-IN has marked the vulnerabilities as ‘high’ that can allow hackers to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.
Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), a nodal agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued warning for Microsoft Edge web browser users, claiming that it has found several vulnerabilities in it. Also, the government body has marked the vulnerabilities as ‘high’ that can allow hackers to bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system.
The government body advises the Edge users to not to ignore this warning and update the browser to avoid any kind of hacking. CERT-IN is responsible for highlighting cybersecurity threats like hacking to the people.
In an official statement as quoted by The Times of India, the the government body informed that these vulnerabilities exist in Chromium Open-Source Software (OSS) which is then consumed by Microsoft Edge web browser due to Use after free in Guest View, Use after free in PDF, Use after free in Service Worker API, Use after free in Views and Insufficient validation of untrusted input in File.
The remote hacker can exploit these vulnerabilities by sending them specially crafted request on the targeted system which can let them bypass security restrictions and execute arbitrary code or denial of service (DoS) conditions. It also noted that the problems also affected Microsoft Edge browser versions before 103.0.1264.71, according to the advisory.
The nodal agency advised the users to apply for an appropriate update of the web browser to avoid any kind of hacking. Microsoft has rolled out an update for its Edge browser that also contains fixes to the vulnerabilities.
Follow the below steps to download the update of Microsoft Edge,
1) Click on the three dots option at the top right corner of your browser.
2) then, click on Help and Feedback options, followed by About Microsoft Edge.