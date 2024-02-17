Hello User
Business News/ News / Alexei Navalny was ‘murdered’, says spokeswoman; demands body be immediately handed over to family

Alexei Navalny was ‘murdered’, says spokeswoman; demands body be immediately handed over to family

Reuters

Alexei Navalny is dead, his spokeswoman has confirmed.

Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny had died in an Arctic prison.

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Saturday confirmed that Navalny was dead, citing an official notice given to Navalny's mother, Lydumila. Yarmysh, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, demanded that Navalny's body be immediately handed over to his family.

“Alexey Navalny was murdered. His death occurred on February 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to the official message to Alexey’s mother," Navalny's spokesperson said in a tweet.

"An employee of the colony said that the body of Navalny is now in Salekhard. It was picked up by investigators from the IC. Now they are conducting "investigations" with him. We demand that Alexey Navalny's body be handed over to his family immediately," she said.

