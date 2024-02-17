Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh on Saturday confirmed that Navalny was dead, citing an official notice given to Navalny's mother, Lydumila. Yarmysh, writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, demanded that Navalny's body be immediately handed over to his family. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Alexey Navalny was murdered. His death occurred on February 16 at 2:17 p.m. local time, according to the official message to Alexey’s mother," Navalny's spokesperson said in a tweet.

"An employee of the colony said that the body of Navalny is now in Salekhard. It was picked up by investigators from the IC. Now they are conducting "investigations" with him. We demand that Alexey Navalny's body be handed over to his family immediately," she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!