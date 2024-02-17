What happened to other Vladimir Putin critics like Alexei Navalny? Hint: Poisoning, shooting, window falls
Alexei Navalny's mother was told that Russian opposition leader was struck down by “sudden death syndrome”. Here's a look at the “mysterious fate” of some other critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny died in prison on Friday. His spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh cited an official notice given to Navalny's mother to confirm the demise of the Russian opposition leader. Yarmysh, however, tweeted, "Alexei Navalny was murdered".