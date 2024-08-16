Algerian boxer Imane Khelif’s makeover clip goes viral amid gender row: ‘Stunning’

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer and gold medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is in the news again, though for a different reason. Amid a raging gender controversy, the athlete underwent a makeover, a widely circulated video clip shows.

Algerian boxer and gold medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics Imane Khelif wearing floral earning following a makeover.
Algerian boxer and gold medallist at the 2024 Paris Olympics Imane Khelif wearing floral earning following a makeover.(Oli London@ X)

Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer and gold medallist at Paris Olympics 2024, is making headlines again but this time for another reason. Caught in a gender row recently, the athlete recently underwent a makeover, as a viral video clip revealed.

The gender row was triggered after the International Boxing Association (IBA) barred Imane Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting from participating in the World Boxing Championship in 2023 due to the presence of XY chromosomes. This year, the 25-year-old boxer became a victim of online harassment after her first fight at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris against Italy's Angela Carini, who gave up just after 46 seconds.

Despite being a victim of online harassment and labelled a ‘biological male,’ Imane Khelif did not lose focus and went on to become the first Algerian woman ever to win Olympic gold. She took a legal route soon after her victory to file a formal complaint against online harassment. The complaint also mentioned Tesla owner Elon Musk and famous British author JK Rowling.

After filing the lawsuit, the athlete termed social media reaction ‘immoral’ and said, “I want to change the minds of people around the world,” reported Reuters. Meanwhile, Imane Khelif's lawyer Nabil Boudi said, “The boxer Imane Khelif has decided to begin a new fight, a fight for justice, dignity and honour,” reported AFP. 

He added, “The investigation will determine who was behind this misogynist, racist and sexist campaign, but will also have to concern itself with those who fed the online lynching.”

Also Read | Algerian boxer Imane Khelif names Elon Musk, JK Rowling in bullying lawsuit

In the video clip, the Algerian boxer can be seen wearing some make-up while her Olympic gold medal hangs around her neck. Dressed in an Algerian caftan adorned with a sparkling white smile, her floral-hoop earrings match her outfit.

Also Read | Imane Khelif knocks court of law over online harassment: ‘Want to change…’

Netizens strongly reacted to this post. A user tweeted, “I’m sure it’s completely unrelated to the lawsuit.” Another user remarked, “She’s absolutely stunning….” A third user commented, “She aren't lying, the media speard the wrong thing, without evidence.” A fourth user tweeted, “she looks beautiful.” 

A fifth user stated, “Imane Khelif shows off the results of new makeover.” Another user wrote, “Look at this beautyyyy.” A seventh user stated, “I think she's very pretty and it is very sad when I know that she probably heard that all her life. And all women who are probably called out for their looks.” A user said, “We shouldn't overdo it either, in terms of boxing she is strong but in terms of beauty she is average, let's be honest.”

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Top 10 quotes from the Summer Games

