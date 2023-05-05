Alibaba's global online shopping unit considers US IPO to spur growth3 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Alibaba's international online shopping unit, which includes e-commerce brands AliExpress and Lazada, is considering a US initial public offering (IPO) to drive growth.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s international online shopping unit is exploring a US initial public offering as it weighs options to spur growth for the business that includes major e-commerce brands Lazada and AliExpress.
