Aligning industries and government key for circular waste management in India
Summary
At the Mint Sustainability Summit 2025, Girish Ramesh Luthra highlighted the importance of collaboration among industries, government and pollution management firms for circular waste management in India. He stressed the need for actionable ESG practices.
Indian industries, the government, polluters and pollution management companies need to align in their thinking in order to make India’s waste management circular, according to Girish Ramesh Luthra, chairman of the Luthra Group.
