India-Pakistan conflict: All 32 airports reopen, NOTAM issued — Check full list here

All the 32 airports closed during the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan have been reopened, according to the Airport Authority of India (AAI). A fresh Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) regarding the same has been issued. Additionally, all 25 air routes have been reopened.

“Attention Flyers, reference notice issued for temporary closure of 32 Airports for civil Aircraft operations till 05:29 hrs of 15 May 2025.It is informed that these Airports are now available for civil Aircraft operations with immediate effect,” the AAI said in a statement.

These airports reopened after a temporary closure from May 9 onwards, following several NOTAMs issued by the AAI and other aviation regulators to temporarily suspend civilian flight operations.

Some of the major airports impacted included Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Dharamsala, and Bathinda. Additionally, airports in strategically important locations such as Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Leh, Bikaner, Pathankot, Jammu, Jamnagar, and Bhuj were also closed temporarily.

Full list of reopened airports 1. Adhampur

2. Ambala

3. Amritsar

4. Awantipur

5. Bathinda

6. Bhuj

7. Bikaner

8. Chandigarh

9. Halwara

10. Hindon

11. Jaisalmer

12. Jammu

13. Jamnagar

14. Jodhpur

15. Kandla

16. Kangra (Gaggal)

17. Keshod

18. Kishangarh

19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)

20. Leh

21. Ludhiana

22. Mundra

23. Naliya

24. Pathankot

25. Patiala

26. Porbandar

27. Rajkot (Hirasar)

28. Sarsawa

29. Shimla

30. Srinagar

31. Thoise

32. Uttarlai

Operations resumed in Chandigarh Airport

Flight operations at Chandigarh International Airport have resumed. In a post on X, Chandigarh Airport authorities wrote, “Flight services to and from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, have resumed as of 10:30 AM on 12th May 2025. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules.”

Indigo Airlines issues advisory IndiGo Airlines has issued an advisory stating that the airports are open are operations. However, passengers may experience a delay as operations gradually return to normal. All travellers must check the latest flight status for their convenience.

Update on Delhi Airport operations The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi, which has the highest passenger traffic in India, continues to “operate smoothly,” according to a passenger advisory issued at 9:30 am.

“However, due to changing airspace conditions and increased security measures, some flight schedules and security checkpoint processing times may be affected,” the advisory said.

Instructions for passengers The Delhi Airport passenger advisory shared the following guidelines for travellers–

Follow updates and instructions from their airlines.

Adhere to hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations.

Allow extra time for security checks due to heightened measures.

Cooperate with airline and security personnel for smooth facilitation.

Check the latest flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

Also Read | A blow-by-blow account of Operation Sindoor

India-Pakistan conflict The temporary closure of airports comes after talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOS) of both countries following Operation Sindoor.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, striking missiles at nine terror sites in Pakistan and PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan launched multiple unprovoked escalations using artillery guns and drones. The border region witnessed a series of cross-firing and shelling between India and Pakistan. On May 10, the Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar, stated, “India and Pakistan have today (Saturday) worked out an understanding on stoppage of firing and military action."