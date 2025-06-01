Subscribe

All about Samoa, the small island nation EAM Jaishankar greeted on its Independence Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Samoa on Independence Day, emphasising the commitment to enhance Pacific Islands partnerships. Samoa, the first Pacific nation to gain independence, has made significant strides in UN membership.

Kanishka Singharia
Published1 Jun 2025, 10:02 AM IST
Samoa: The island nation EAM Jaishankar greeted on its Independence Day.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday extended greetings to the Government and people of Samoa on their Independence Day – observed on 1 June every year. Taking to the microblogging platform X, Jaishankar further said: "Committed to strengthening our Pacific Islands partnership."

Here are ten things to know about Samosa: 

 First Pacific Nation to Gain Independence: Samoa became independent in 1962, the first in the Pacific to do so.

UN Membership: Samoa joined the United Nations in 1976, embracing the Charter and advocating for Pacific voices on global platforms.

Graduation to Middle-Income Status: Samoa transitioned from a Least Developed Country to a Middle-Income Country in 2014.

Commitment to Sustainable Development: Samoa adopted the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and has submitted two Voluntary National Reviews to the UN's High-Level Political Forum.

SAMOA Pathway Leadership: Samoa is the custodian of the Small Island Developing States (SIDS) agenda, known as the SAMOA Pathway, and co-chairs the SIDS Partnership Steering Committee with Portugal.

First Female Prime Minister: Fiame Naomi Mataafa became the first female Prime Minister of Samoa, a milestone in gender equality and leadership.

Human Rights Achievements: Samoa has ratified 6 of 9 core UN human rights treaties and has the only A-status National Human Rights Institution among Pacific Island nations.

Labour Reforms and Tripartism: Samoa ratified all 8 Core ILO Conventions by 2008 and institutionalized tripartite consultation with ILO Convention 144.

CRC Session in Samoa: In 2020, Samoa hosted the 84th session of the Committee on the Rights of the Child, the first treaty body meeting ever held outside Geneva or New York.

High Vaccination Coverage: With help from UNICEF and WHO, Samoa achieved over 90% COVID-19 vaccination coverage, strengthening health systems and infrastructure.

 
